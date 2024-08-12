4th Rum Festival kicks off in Bacolod

The 4th Rum Festival opened in the City of Bacolod on August 10, 2024.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez with Councilors Em Ang, Jason Villarosa, Celia Flor, Cindy Rojas, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Lady Gles Gonzales Pallen, and others led the opening of the 8-day Festival together with a liquor company official.

Mayor Benitez thanked the liquor company for making this yearly event successful.

"Thank you for making this a lively and entertaining celebration. This was enacted into an Ordinance by the City Council and we look forward to participating and celebrating the Rum Festival," he said.

Councilor Ang said the Festival started in 2019 and was interrupted by the pandemic and back in 2022. This is already among the sought-after Festivals in the city and one of the biggest cultural tourism events in the city.

We are proud of how the Festival has evolved over the years since its inception. It is becoming bigger every year.

The resilience and passion demonstrated by everyone involved, from the organizers to the participants, reflect the never-say-die spirit of Bacolodnons and the unyielding and continued support as emphasized by the Mayor earlier of our private sector partner."

The Festival would showcase artistic talents that preserve our culture and enhance cultural appreciation.

Councilor Villarosa enumerated the various events covering the 8-day Festival.