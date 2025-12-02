5 Bacolod government employees in hot water over illegal fencing permit

A TOTAL of five regular employees of the Bacolod City Government are facing investigation for alleged involvement in the issuance of a fencing permit to an illegal structure in Barangay Villamonte that obstructed the waterways.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the five employees, all assigned to the Office of Building Official (OBO), were given a show cause order on Monday, December 1, 2025.

He said some of the five employees are engineers and were given five days to submit their explanations.

He added he was informed that the employees were involved in the issuance of fencing permit in Barangay Villamonte and accepting documents of the applicants for a building permit processing.

The mayor noted that the regular employees are not allowed to process the documents of the applicants for the issuance of a building permit.

On November 28, 2025, as part of Bacolod City's intensified campaign to clear waterways to address the flood problem, Gasataya issued cease and desist order (CDO) against the private property owner who constructed a concrete riprap structure along Sulom Creek in Barangay Villamonte.

Gasataya said the landowner constructed an illegal fence on the easement of Sulom Creek, which contributed to the narrowing and obstruction of the waterways and has put nearby residents at risk.

He said the property owner was directed to remove the illegal fence and was given a non-extendible 72-hour period from receipt of the order to submit a written explanation as to why administrative, civil, and criminal charges should not be filed against them.

Although the project is covered by a fencing permit dated May 28, 2024, Gasataya said multiple irregularities were discovered during the inspection.

These include encroachment on the creek’s legal easement, obstruction of a natural waterway in violation of Article 51 of Presidential Decree 1067 (Water Code of the Philippines), the National Building Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, and other environmental and local ordinances.

The City also issued a CDO against Neo Food Corporation for allegedly fencing off a creek in Purok Santol, Barangay 20, on November 28.

The construction of the fence allegedly extended directly into the creek, obstructing water flow and contributing to flooding in nearby areas. (MAP)