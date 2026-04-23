5 CTG members arrested in Negros

FIVE alleged members of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) were arrested by operatives of the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) during an operation along Circumferential Road, Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Glem,” 48, resident of Purok Golden Shower, Barangay Poblacion, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, a squad leader of the North Negros Front (NNF); alias “Dan,” 25, resident of Sitio Bulason, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, a squad leader of Central Negros 2 (CN 2); alias “Jud,” 34, resident of Sitio Buli, Barangay Bagonbon, San Carlos City; alias “Ju,” 26, resident of Barangay Santa Rosa, Murcia; and alias “Je,” 57, resident of Barangay Bata, Bacolod City, all in Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation, carried out under COPLAN “Head Strike,” was led by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), PRO-NIR, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Regional Intelligence Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Special Action Battalion of the PNP Special Action Force, Talisay City Police Station, and the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army around 7:05 p.m.

She said the operatives were serving a warrant of arrest against alias “Glem” for attempted murder.

During the lawful arrest, she added that four additional individuals were apprehended after being found in possession and control of firearms and explosives, some of whom sustained body wounds.

Recovered from the suspects were four short firearms with several live rounds of ammunition and explosive devices.

Malong noted that alias “Glem” is ranked as the number two Regional Most Wanted Person for the crimes of theft, robbery, multiple frustrated murder, multiple murder, crimes against humanitarian law, genocide and other crimes against humanity, and attempted murder.

Malong said the arrested individuals were part of the group previously involved in an armed encounter with the 79th Infantry Battalion in Toboso, Negros Occidental, from which they managed to escape.

“This high-impact operation marks a significant breakthrough in PRO-NIR’s intensified campaign against Communist Terrorist Groups, dealing a substantial blow to their leadership and operational capability in the region,” she said.

It underscores the effectiveness of sustained intelligence-driven operations and strong inter-agency collaboration in dismantling organized threats.

Malong disclosed that PRO-NIR remains resolute and uncompromising in its mission to protect communities, enforce the rule of law, and ensure a safe, secure, and insurgency-free Negros Island Region. (MAP)