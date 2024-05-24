5 TODAs seek to expand their routes

At least five tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODAs) in Bacolod City asked for the assistance of the City Council to expand their routes in the city.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation, said he held a public hearing with the officials of the five TODAs at the Bacolod Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday, May 23.

He said these TODAs were from Barangays 12, Mansilingan, Tangub, and Sum-ag.

“Some of them requested to expand their routes outside their barangays so we need to address this concern,” he added.

Espino noted that these five TODAs registered at least 500 members operating within their barangays.

He said they would evaluate to determine other TODAs operating in the barangays to avoid conflict within their associations.

“Those who want to legalize their TODAs, we will support them, but we need also to consider the existing TODAs within their barangays as well as the number of constituents to tricycle ratio,” he said.

He added that currently, Bacolod City has a total of 5,200 units of tricycles operating with business permits, and at least 20,000 units of tricycles are colorum.*