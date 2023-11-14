50% of newly-elected brgy. officials in Negros Occidental assume office

Only about 50% of newly-elected officials in Negros Occidental have already assumed office after the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Negros Occidental, according to Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial (DILG) provincial director Teodora Sumagaysay.

Sumagaysay said all newly-elected barangay officials must assume office before the end of December after the inventory of all the assets and properties of the barangay or 15 days after their proclamation.

She said there is no circular yet or memorandum circular for the barangay officials.

Negros Occidental has 661 barangays.

The newly elected officials’ two-year term will end by December 2025.*