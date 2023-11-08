‘50 PERSONS SCAMMED’ | Four complainants to file estafa raps vs scammer

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) is now coordinating with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for the filing of estafa complaint against the 25-year-old woman who allegedly scammed at least 50 individuals in the city.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, November 7, that on Monday, November 6, at least four individuals sought their assistance for the filing of criminal case against the suspect, whose name is being withheld.

“We will assist them and the case will be filed by the CIDG against the suspect,” he said.

Ting noted that on Sunday, November 5, one of the complaints sought the city’s assistance through “Isugid Mo Kay Mayor” radio program, adding that the complainant, a resident of Barangay Mandalagan, was allegedly scammed of at least P907,000.

Aside from the complainant, Ting said the suspect also victimized at least 50 individuals including suppliers and students and took at least P1 million.

He added that after airing the complaint, four more complainants including a student went to their office and signified their interest to file a case against the suspect.

Ting said the suspect allegedly offered them a cellular phone and some of them were also a supplier of cellular phones.

He said the suspect took their money but failed to deliver the cellular phones, adding that some students also ordered an iPhone, but she only took the money without delivering the unit.

Ting disclosed that they will also issue a demand letter to the suspect to return the money of the complainants.*