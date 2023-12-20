500 Bago rice farmers get cash aid

Around 500 rice farmers from different barangays in Bago City received P5,000 cash each as part of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund – Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA), Dec. 18

These rice farmers are part of the 3,473 second batch program beneficiaries identified as 2022 RFFA priority who claimed their cash at the Universal Storefront Services Corporation (USSC) branches this month.

Last August, 1,577 local rice farmers eligible for financial assistance also received their aid at the Marhil Covered Court Subdivision in Barangay Poblacion.

Bago City has a total of 5,050 farmer-beneficiaries expected to receive a lump sum of P25 million under the RFFA 2022.

Bago City officials led by Mayor Nicholas Yulo graced the distribution of cash assistance to the farmer-beneficiaries at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center.

Also present were Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Victor Michael Javellana, Carlos Mondia and Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, and City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance.