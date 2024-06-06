507 Preschoolers joyful for being recognized for their academic achievements

507 preschoolers from various Child Development Centers (CDCs) in E. B. Magalona received various awards during the Recognition Ceremony at the Public Plaza recently.

Gracing the ceremony were Executive Assistant Matthew Louis Malacon, who represented Mayor Marvin Malacon; Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, and Sangguniang Bayan Members Wyndel Depasucat, Jovie Madayag, and Marlon Malacon, who is also the President of the Liga ng mga Barangay. Speaking on behalf of Mayor Malacon, EA Malacon underscored the importance of parents’ love and care in nurturing their children and their guidance and support in achieving their dreams.

EA Malacon also reiterated the strong support of the Municipal Government for the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Program, as he lauded the active collaboration of the LGU, community leaders, and teachers in shaping the minds and values of young learners.

Barangay Captains of 20 of the 23 Barangays, MSWDO personnel led by Municipal Social Welfare Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada, Child Development Workers (teachers), parents, and guardians attended the ceremony as well.

Preschoolers were from Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2 Poblacion 3, Alacaygan, Alicante, Batea, Cudangdang, Damgo, Gahit, Latasan, Madalag, Manta-angan, Nanca, Pasil, San Jose, Sto. Niño, Tabigue, Tanza, Tomongtong, and Tuburan.

Furthermore, 764 preschoolers from various CDCs in E. B. Magalona were presented as completers of their early education, at the Moving-Up Ceremony at the Public Plaza.

This year’s theme was, “Little Dreamers: Shining Through Challenges with Faith, Hope, and Love.”