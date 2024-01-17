50th Dinagsa Festival: a dedication to Sto. Niño de Cadiz

The golden year of the Dinagsa festival of Cadiz City began with a spectacular celebration in honor of its patron saint, Sto. Niño de Cadiz.

City Mayor Salvador G. Escalante, Jr., his officials, Department Heads of both local and national offices, dedicated government employees, and barangay officials and the people of Cadiz ignited the celebration with a bang that mirrored the spirit of the 50-year milestone of Dinagsa Festival dedicated to the patron, Sto. Niño de Cadiz, whose divine presence infuses a deeper sense of purpose and cultural significance to the community.

Various public and private sectors converged alongside eight vibrant Dinagsa Festival Streetdance Competition participating tribes, the seven Sinaot Cadiznon Competitors, and the invaluable support of private businesses and sponsors.

Councilor Lalen Lamis set the tone with her warm welcome remarks, fostering a sense of an impactful celebration.

The 18th National Scout Jamboree 2023 champion, the West 2 and West 1 Boy Scouts uplift the mood with their winning fancy drill show.

Additionally, a mesmerizing unity dance including this year Golden Dinagsa Theme Song and a beautiful collaboration of dancing moves by a variety of government personnel and students took place, filling the air with excitement.

This year's 17-day celebration, which honors the festival's golden jubilee, is the longest yet, momentous occasion to the Golden Dinagsa Festival's and Cadiz City's rich history.

First 'Patikanay' grand champ

Meanwhile, Tribu Sicablun Quatro was hailed grand champion in the 1st Neon "Patikanay" Drumbeating Competition in Cadiz City held Friday night last week.

It took home a P25,000 grand prize plus P6,000 or P3,000 each for also being named Best in Costume and Best in Presentation.

Tribu Sicablun Quatro was a group of drumbeaters from Brgys. Zone 4, Sicaba and Luna.

Named first runner-up with a P20,000 cash prize was Tribu Maraynon (of Brgys. Zone 2 and Zone 5.

While Tribu Matinambi Tres (of Brgys. Mabini, Zone 3 and Tinampaan), Tribu Bucad Caduhaan (of Brgys. Caduhaan, Cadiz Viejo and Burgos), Tribu Majeca (of Brgys. Cabahug, Magsaysay and Jerusalem) and Tribu Tibanda (of Brgys. Daga, Tiglawigan and Banquerohan) landed as second, third, fourth and fifth runners-up, respectively.

Tribu Matinambi Tres got P15,000, Tribu Bucad Caduhaan-P10,000, Tribu Majeca -P7,000, and Tribu Tibanda -P5,000.

Winning the consolation prizes, on the other hand, were Tribu Hitalon (of Brgys. Zone 1, Bonifacio, and Zone 6) and Tribu Sewanara (of Brgys. Celestino Villacin and V.F. Gustilo)

"Patikanay" tilt was first in Cadiz's Dinagsa Festival.

It literally and figuratively "rocked" the Golden Dinagsa Festival's opening night on Jan 12.

Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr. was also amazed by the turn-out of the maiden staging of such a contest.

"Unbelievable! But it's real - we produced our beats and sound - and we're proud of such," the mayor exclaimed.

Thus Escalante promised to make "Patikanay" a regular event/contest in the succeeding staging of the Dinagsa Festival.*