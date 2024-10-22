55 families in Bacolod hit by flood

A total of 55 families in Bacolod City composed of at least 194 individuals were evacuated due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall Monday, October 21.

Earl Edward Ramirez, operation's chief of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), said as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, DRRMO monitored seven flooded areas in Barangay Sum-ag such as in Purok Fatima 1, Purok Fatima 2, Purok San Jose 1, Purok Nami-Nami, Purok San Jose 2, Purok Kaisahan, and New Economic Highway.

He said they also monitored four flooded areas in Barangay Pahanocoy such as in Villa Lourdes, NHA 4, Purok Hanapbuhay, and Purok Maninihon.

DRRMO records showed that in Barangay Sum-ag, a total of 47 families composed of 165 individuals were evacuated to Sum-ag Elementary Schools and another eight families composed of 29 individuals were also evacuated to M.G Medalla Integrated School in Barangay Pahanocoy.

Ramirez said most of the affected families were living near a creek in said barangays and they started the rescue operations around 4 a.m. with the assistance of other rescue units in Bacolod City.

He said some motorists were also stranded along Barangay Sum-ag due to knee-level waters in the area, adding that the flood waters also subsided after a few hours.

Moreover, the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) also provided food assistance to the affected families. /MAP.