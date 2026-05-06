550 college students in Negros Occidental receive financial aid

A TOTAL of 550 college students in Negros Occidental received financial assistance at Catholic Ming Yuan College in Murcia on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The distribution was led by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who distributed P1.65 million worth of financial aid to 550 college beneficiaries.

The event was also attended by Negros Occidental Board Member Rita Gatuslao, chairperson of the Provincial Board Committee on Education; Catholic Ming Yuan College School president Rev. Fr. Yongxing Cui and Vice President for Administration Yuan Jian Meng; and Negros Occidental Scholarship Program head Karen Dinsay, among others.

Each student beneficiary received P3,000 in educational assistance to help support school-related expenses.

Lacson said in a statement that the Educational Assistance Distribution Program reflects the Provincial Government’s firm belief that no student should be left behind because of financial challenges, and that talent, determination, and ambition must be nurtured and supported so they can flourish and eventually help uplift not only their families, but entire communities as well.

He said the assistance is more than just financial support, but also a vote of confidence in the students’ potential, adding that it serves as a reminder that their journey matters and that there are people and institutions willing to stand with them as they pursue their goals.

Lacson noted that the Province remains steadfast in their mission to invest in human development.

“We know that the future of Negros Occidental lies in the hands of an educated, empowered, and inspired generation,” Lacson said. (MAP)