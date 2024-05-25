57 brgys submit lists of trikes, e-bikes operating in their area

Of the 61 barangays in Bacolod City, 57 barangays already submitted the lists of the tricycles and electric bikes (e-bike) operating within their areas of jurisdiction, City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said Friday, May 24.

Gelvolea said the barangays were given until May 15 to submit their report, but only 57 barangays completed the report.

She said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier announced that the city would resume the apprehension of illegal tricycles and e-bikes on May 24.

“We are now consolidating and preparing the stickers for the registered tricycles and e-bikes in the barangays,” she added

Gelvolea noted that they are also waiting for the reports of four other barangays who failed to submit the report.

She said the tricycle and e-bikes were already reminded by their barangay officials to stick to their routes.

She said they will issue stickers to the registered tricycles and e-bikes and they will also do a color coding, adding that it will be distributed per barangays.

Gelvolea noted that the e-bike and tricycle drivers should abide with the Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-036 of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) which prohibits tricycles, pedicabs, and motorized pedicabs or e-bikes from operating on national highways.

Gelvolea said the barangays were already tasked to apprehend the violators with the assistance of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO).

She said the barangays have already identified the approved routes of the tricycle and e-bike within their barangays.

“For safety purposes, they should not operate on the national highway,” she added.

Gelvolea disclosed that the barangays should include on their lists all the existing tricycles and e-bikes operating within their barangays.*