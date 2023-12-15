59th PAMET Annual Convention: Navigating the future of Medical Technologists

A year after the covid-19 pandemic, our frontliners, the medical technologists from around the country converged once again at the Fiesta Pavilion of The Manila Hotel, to attend the 59th Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Inc. (PAMET) Annual Convention last December 5-7.

About 20 medical technologists from Negros Occidental and Bacolod City were present during the opening ceremonies, joining the 3,585 Medical Technologists who physically and virtually attended the convention.

The commencement ceremony was led by the organization's National Secretary Raymund Nava.

PAMET National President Luella Vertucio welcomed all the delegates coming from different provinces throughout the country. Also graced the event was Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, as the keynote speaker. The senator has filed the Senate Bill No. 2007 or the "Philippine Medical Technology Act of 2023" in March early of this year. It was 54 years ago when Medical Technology Act of 1969 was enacted and since then the law was not been amended and revised.

This bill aims to establish a Professional Regulatory Board for Medical Technology, expand the scope of practice, enhance entry-level pay, and elevate the standards of the profession for global competitiveness. Ejercito, believed that there is a pressing need for the revision of the existing law seeking to modernize the practice of medical technology in the Philippines.

Likewise, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, was the guest of honor during the occasion. Go also filed a separate Senate Bill No. 2503, which aims to improve the existing framework governing the practice of medical technology in the country to align with global standards. He also thanked every medical technologists for their continued service not just as frontliners, but as individuals who has concern for the future of our country.

This year's theme: "Navigating the Future of Medical Technology with Cohesive Collaboration and Transparency."