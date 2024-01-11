5k learners get learning tablets

Some 5,197 grade school learners from the towns of San Enrique, Valladolid, and Pulupandan received learning tablets through Project BONG (Bata ang Ona sa Negros), January 9.

The distribution was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, and attended by Mayors Jilson Tubillara of San Enrique, Enrique Miravalles of Valladolid, and Miguel Peña of Pulupandan, DepEd - Negros Occ. Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet, heads of schools, and PTA officers, among others.

Project BONG seeks to provide the necessary learning materials for grade school students to have access to online resources to cope with modernization and progressive education, in addition to providing them with quality public education.

It is a collaborative project of the Provincial School Board headed by Lacson, the LGUs, and the Negros Occ. Schools Division Office.

The same learning tablets were previously distributed to students in the towns of Cauayan and Manapla.

Lacson said that there’s a need to ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this modern world.

“With DepEd’s thrust on resolving basic education challenges, we recognize the exigency for unity of purpose and utmost cooperation among all stakeholders. It is high time to be reminded that education is everybody’s business,” said the governor.

“It is my ardent hope as your governor that you all advance to be confident individuals, responsible citizens, and effective contributors to our community, to our society, and our nation,” he added. (PR)