5th BaconPop draws a significant crowd at MassKara Festival

The 5th Bacolod Convention on Pop Culture (BaCon Pop) drew over 2,000 cosplayers delighting nearly 10,000 attendees at Ayala Malls Capitol Central on Sunday, October 20.

Now in its fifth year, the two-day BaCon Pop surprises its Negrense fans, particularly kids and kids-at-heart, as they express their passion for cosplay, anime, manga, and pop culture fusion.

Cosplayers and artists from Manila, Davao, Cebu, and Iloilo, including renowned cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa, and digital creators Prince and AWIE de Guzman, joined the biggest pop culture event of the MassKara Festival 2024 in Bacolod City.

Silay City Councilor Ryan Gamboa, the founder of BaCon Pop, expressed excitement over the massive turnout of both participants and spectators, who enjoyed various contests, games, the Market Street, Artists Alley, and displays.

“I’d say this is our biggest turnout since we started. Our tickets sold out, and as you can see, the venue is packed. Our cosplayers are truly incredible—there are models and more. It’s not just for kids; even the young-at-heart are having a blast. We have visitors from Manila, Davao, Cebu, and other places. Some flew in, others even took long bus rides to join us in cosplaying,” Gamboa shared.

Founded in 2018, BaCon Pop has become a thriving and iconic event for fans of all ages and a major highlight of the annual MassKara Festival.