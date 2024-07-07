5TH DISTRICT VAW DESK OFFICERS RECEIVE PHONES FOR OPERATIONS

More than 300 VAW (violence against women) officers from the LGUs of Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, La Castellana, and Himamaylan City attended the VAW District Assembly, and received communication devices from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

The activity was held at Hinigaran Covered Court attended by 5TH District Rep. Dino Yulo, 5th District Board Member Rita Gatuslao, Mayors Nadie Arceo of HInigaran, Irene Montilla of Isabela, Raymund Tongson, Jr. of Himamaylan City, and Alejandro Mirasol of Binalbagan, together with Provincial GAD Focal Point System Action Officer Marie June Castro, and other LGU representatives.

Provincial Council for Women chairperson Atty. Andrea Lizares – Sy gave an overview of the proper use and protocols for the communication devices while Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Chiqui Gonzales gave the guidelines for using communication devices, aligned with the Safe Space Act.

Gov. Lacson said that the cellular phones provided to VAW officers prove the province’s dedication to protecting women and their children against injustice and discrimination, and other human rights violation, aside from other projects.

“These gadgets, in addition to your allowance from the Provincial Government, are all meant to empower you to perform your duties more effectively in addressing violence against women,” he said.

The governor also thanked Board Member Gatuslao, Chairperson of the SP Committee on Women and Family, for sponsoring the resolution for the provision of communication equipment for VAW Desk Officers for each barangay of Negros Occidental. (PR)