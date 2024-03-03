5th SineMargaha films now streaming on JuanFlix for free

The seven (7) short films from the annual Margaha Film Festival are now available for streaming on JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel until March 8, 2024!

With the theme 'Sine Singko," the festival by the sea continues to celebrate the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the City of Sagay through grassroots cinema.

This year’s films are “Aba” directed by Aljean Joulse Tagayong explores a girl’s psyche on whether to abort a child or not, “Bang Bang Bang Patay ka na Patay ka na!” by Thirdy Macam which tackles the addiction of a kid to watching action movies, “Kalye Bruka” by Joan Honoridez highlights the return of a transgender woman in a community that brought internal ills to her;

“Lampitaw (Lady of the Night)” by Kent Raven Ardeña took a turn on the real accounts of a comfort woman who spied against the Japanese during World War II, “Mahanduraw ko Nimo” by Ry Cortez centers on a girl who stole a painting thinking that it was an image of his lost father;

“Mananguete” by Mery Grace Rama-Mission explores the effects of dementia to a person while tackling the dying tuba-making in Sagay, and “Taga-Taga” by Trini Garcia which humanizes the romantic endeavors of two praying mantis.

The short films were previously premiered by the Margaha Beach in the last week of February as part of the Sagay City Arts Month celebration.

This year’s theme is “Sine Singko” which is a nod to the 'Bidyo Singko' culture in Sagay where a simple coin unlocks the joy of music in videoke machines.

Watch these amazing short films by Sagaynon filmmakers for FREE by visiting www.juanflix.com.ph and clicking the Special Features tab. Register now!