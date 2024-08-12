6, 000 hectares Palm Oil Plantation in Candoni Needs Further Evaluation - NICE Position Paper on HAPI’s Palm Oil Plantation

The Negrosanon Initiative for Climate and the Environment (NICE) is a youth-led multisectoral group of environmental advocates, community and civil society leaders, and Negrosanons from all walks of life.

As NICE works towards community and environmental development, we are one with the local government in its pursuit of the development of its economy. Any programs and projects that contribute to attaining this development are welcomed but that type of development should be sustainable where beyond economic consideration, the social and environmental considerations are also primary.

NICE is alarmed by the swift turn of events and fast-paced actions to build a palm oil plantation amidst the several social and environmental concerns surrounding the project. We are deeply alarmed by the ongoing bulldozing of land. This action not only disrupts the natural environment but also poses a significant threat to local ecosystems and communities.

There are still numerous critical questions that must be addressed about the environmental impacts, the validity of the tenurial instrument, and the effects on local communities.

On Transparency

Despite our repeated requests to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) for key documents such as the Comprehensive Development and Management Plan (CDMP), the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), and the Business Plan since May 22, 2024, we have yet to receive any of the aforementioned documents. This lack of transparency raises serious concerns about the project's adherence to environmental regulations and its commitment to responsible development.

It must be noted that according to DENR Administrative Order No. 99-53,1999

Regulations Governing The Integrated Forest Management Program (IFMP), these public documents should be made available upon request.

The absence of these critical documents prevents us from conducting a thorough evaluation of the proposed palm oil plantation's potential impacts. Without access to the CDMP, ECC, and Business Plan, it is impossible to ascertain whether the necessary safeguards and measures are in place to protect the environment and local communities. We call on the responsible authorities and project proponents to provide these documents immediately to ensure full transparency and accountability.

On Community Concerns

Various media outlets including a national publication, Rappler, have released a story of residents affected by the palm oil plantation. Farmer organization Gatuslao Agro-Forestry, Banana, and Sugarcane Farmers Association (GABASFA) has raised that the area they are tilling is affected or covered by the agreement which affects their livelihood and possible displacement.

It was further reported that there are Indigenous communities that will be affected.

On Environmental Impacts

In the absence of public documents being made available, we have turned our attention to the environmental impacts of palm oil plantations in other countries. For example, in Indonesia, palm oil plantations have led to widespread deforestation, habitat loss for endangered species such as orangutans, and significant greenhouse gas emissions due to the draining of peatlands and slash-and-burn practices.

Similarly, in Palawan, the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) stopped a palm oil mill as it discharged wastewater resulting in the pollution of a local river.

Due to the lack of publicly available information on the social and environmental impacts, NICE is calling on DENR to uphold the precautionary approach by halting the continuous development in the project area until all critical questions and concerns are addressed.

We further reiterate our call for transparency. We urge DENR to make Consunji group’s Hacienda Asia Plantations Incorporated (HAPI) publish their Integrated Forest Management Agreement, CDMP, and environmental assessment and mitigation measures.

As the youth and people of Negros, we call on our elders and leaders to put their attention to this important matter. Genuine sustainable development doesn’t need to be secretive, and it should not put the rights of the environment and future generations in jeopardy.