6 alleged drug personalities fall

Six alleged drug personalities in Bacolod City were arrested at Purok Kaingin, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City Thursday night, November 30.

The joint operation by operatives of Police Station 8, Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement and Special Operations Unit-Western Visayas led to the capture of Aeron Grace Andal, 25, Stephanie Espinosa, 20, Aude Medel, 23, Friddie Denisa, 52, all residents of Barangay Singcang-Airpor; Maria Aliguin, 27, a resident of Purok Tahong, Barangay 2; and Samuel Gallardo, 38, a resident of Purok Bagong Pag-asa, Barangay Sum-ag.

Captain Melvin Mercado, commander of Police Station 8, said Friday, December 1, that the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession a suspected shabu weighing 75 grams with an estimated market value of P510,000, the P13,000 marked money and drug paraphernalia.

Mercado said Andal was the subject of their operation while her five companions were also in the area allegedly using illegal drugs.

He said Andal was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest, adding that they are now coordinating with the Bacolod City Police Office to determine if she's included in the drug watchlist.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*