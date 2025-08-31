6 biz firms closed down for operating without business permit

A TOTAL of six business establishments in Bacolod City were closed by the City Government on Friday, August 29, 2025, for operating without a business permit.

The closure order was implemented by the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) in coordination with the City Legal Office (CLO).

Stela Rose Rayos, BPLO head, said these establishments operating without business permit include a department store, pastry shop, salon, dressed chicken plant, and boarding houses located in Barangays 13, 15, 17 and 31.

BPLO records showed that at least 43 business establishments in Bacolod are operating without business permit.

Rayos said the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City.

She said notices were already issued prior to the closure order.

“Upon issuance of the second Notice of Violation and Closure, firms must voluntarily suspend operation and comply with the requirements within 15 days, pending the issuance of the Mayor’s Permit,” she added.

Owners and representatives were sternly warned against resuming operations without proper permits, or they may face additional sanctions.

Rayos said they will continue the enforcement of closure orders this week. (MAP)