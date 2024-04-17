6 brgys get three-wheeled motorized waste collection units

A total of six barangays in Bacolod City received three-wheeled motorized waste collection units to bolster its waste collection efforts in areas inaccessible to the city’s garbage hauler, IPM-Construction and Development Corp. (IPM-CDC).

The turnover ceremony was held at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Monday, April 15.

Ma. Fe Trespuentes, officer-in-charge of the Department of Public Services (DPS), said the three-wheeled motorized waste collection units were turned over to Barangays 16, 35, Banago, Felisa, Tangub, and Singcang-Airport.

“These units will be used to collect the garbage that is not accessible to the IPM-CDC in said barangays,” she said.

Aside from the six units of three-wheeled motorized waste collection units, she added that there will be an additional 15 units will be distributed to various barangays.

Trespuentes noted that the new additional units will be turned over to the qualified barangays based on their assessment of garbage collection.

“The IPM-CDC has committed to donate a total of 21 units of three-wheeled motorized waste collection to assist the barangays in their waste management initiatives,” Trespuentes said.

She said the donation of the units to the barangays was part of the contract with IPM-CDC to support the community’s waste management program.

She added that the units will be supervised by Bacolod Environment Natural Resources (Benro) to ensure they are used in the waste management program.*