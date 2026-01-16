6 drug personalities arrested in E.B Magalona

SIX drug personalities, including a minor, were arrested in a drug bust by operatives of Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) at Hacienda Bato, Barangay Nanca, EB Magalona, Negros Occidental on January 14, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as aliases Ron, 43, a resident of Barangay Nanca, E.B Magalona; Jen, 25, a resident of Hacienda Banilad 3, Barangay Nanca, EB Magalona; Jol, 33, a resident of Barangay 13, Victorias City; Wel, 36, a resident of Barangay E. Lopez, Silay City; John, 22, a resident of Hacienda Esperanza, Barangay Nanca, EB Magalona; and the 17-year-old boy, a resident of Silay City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of E.B Magalona Municipal Police Station after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of shabu weighing 140 grams with estimated market value of P952,000, the marked money, and two units of motorcycle.

Malong said alias Ron is considered as high-value individual while his four companions are also considered as street-level drug personalities in Negros Occidental.

She said it is the relentless, intelligence-driven campaign of the PRO-NIR to dismantle drug networks, neutralize key personalities, and protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs.

Malong noted that the operation stemmed from an information received by intel operatives indicating that the subject was actively engaged in the sale of illegal drugs in the area, prompting intelligence operatives, in close coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), to conduct casing and surveillance to validate the report for possible law enforcement action through the assistance of a confidential informant a drug transaction was scheduled with the subject.

Malong said PRO-NIR continues to stand firm and relentless in its campaign against illegal drugs, making it clear that there is no safe haven for drug offenders in the Negros Island Region.

With intelligence-driven operations, decisive action, and unwavering commitment, she said the police will relentlessly track, apprehend, and hold accountable those who endanger the peace and security of the communities.

She added that the give suspects are detained at the custodial facility of E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station, while the minor suspect is under the protective custody of Department of Social Welfare and development. (MAP)