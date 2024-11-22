6 NPA rebels killed

Six suspected members of the New People's Army including a high-ranking official were killed in an encounter in Sitio Cogon, Brgy. Gatuslao, Candoni about 3:40 Thursday morning.

Brigadier General Joey Escanillas, 302nd Infantry Brigade Commander confirmed that those who were killed were members of the South West Front New People's Army that were encountered by the troopers of the 47th and 15th Infantry Battalion.

Escanillas said the encounter lasted for 45 to 50 minutes that also resulted in the recovery of five M16 rifles, two AK47 rifles, and one Baby Armalite from the encounter site that belonged to the alleged rebels.

Escanillas did not confirm if the presence of the rebels were connected to the proposed palm oil plantation in the area. However, he said that groups allied with the leftist movement have openly expressed opposition to the proposed plantation.

"We received a report of the presence of the rebels in the area and on the way to the site the government soldiers encountered the rebels," he said. Escanillas said the rebels could be in the area to recruit new members. Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines, spokesperson of the 3rd Infantry Division, said that a high-ranking official of the NPA was among the dead rebels.

The Candoni Police Station is investigating the encounter site to identify the identities of the dead suspects, Javines said. Candoni Mayor Ray Ruiz said in a radio interview that the encounter site has no residents and is far from the barangay proper and a mountainous area of Candoni. Ruiz advised his constituents to be vigilant about the presence of rebels in their areas. (TDE)