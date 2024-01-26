60 DepEd scholars complete School Heads Academy at USLS

A total of 60 scholars, including public school teachers and school heads, completed the School Heads Academy (SHA) program and received their graduate certificate in Educational Administration and Supervision at the University of St. La Salle on January 22.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Negros Occidental Governor, Hon. Eugenio Jose V. Lacson, DepEd Negros Occidental Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet, USLS President Br. Joaquin Severino Martinez FSC, accompanied by Chancellor Minnie Chua.

The School Heads Academy is an initiative established by the Department of Education to train school leaders to cultivate their leadership and management skills for the improvement of their schools.

In his remarks, Lacson emphasized the importance of the event as a celebration of the accomplishments and commitment of the scholars.

“The Completion Rites of the School Heads Academy are a tribute to our teachers, recognizing their outstanding achievements, selfless dedication, and remarkable service,” Lacson said.

The graduate certificates were given by Lacson and the University, represented by the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Annabelle Balor.

Re-Entry Application Project (REAP) Awards were also handed out for the SHA scholars’ academic projects.

The completion rites ended with a scholar's response from Joselito Timbad.

The SHA is a three-semester course, sponsored by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, with scholars enrolled under the School Heads Academy category of the Negros Occidental Scholarship Program (NOSP). (PR)