63 biz firms closed down for operating without permits

A total of 63 business establishments in Bacolod City were closed by the city government from February 5 to October 17, 2024, for operating without a business permit.

The closure order was implemented by the City Legal Office (CLO)-Enforcement Team.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said yesterday the 63 business establishments were given second notices before the implementation of the closure order.

He said that in the same period, the Permits and License Division Office served a first notice to 2, 833 business establishments in Bacolod City, and a total of 2, 644 business establishments were also given a second notice.

He added the Permits and License Division Office also endorsed to the CLO a total of 503 business establishments for closure, but only 63 business establishments were closed since the remaining business establishments immediately processed their permits.

Ting noted that after the inspection, a total of 1,074 business establishments processed their business permits at the Bacolod City Government Center and

Ting said the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City, as per the recommendation of the Permits and License Division Office.

He said the Permits and License Division Office was also tasked to distribute leaflets to various barangays showing the procedure for processing a business permit.

He added that business establishment owners who fail to secure a business permit will be given a penalty and will be obliged to pay the renewal of their business permit.

Ting disclosed that the Permits and License Division Office also intensified their inspection in various areas of the city to address the proliferation of fake business permits. /MAP.