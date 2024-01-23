63 PGNO School Heads Academy scholars graduate

Sixty-three scholars of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental graduated with Certificate in Educational Administration and Supervision at rites held at the University of St. La Salle – Bacolod, January 22.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson attended the event, together with USLS Bacolod President, Bro. Joaquin Severino Martinez, DepEd Negros Occ. Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet, and Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay.

The grantees were enrolled under the School Heads Academy Scholarship category of the Negros Occ. Scholarship Program (NOSP).

The Graduate Certificate in Educational Administration and Supervision is a three-semester program, sponsored by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in partnership with USLS and DepEd Negros Occidental.

Lacson said that the Provincial Government, together with DepEd Negros Occidental USLS developed the said scholarship program aimed at developing the competencies of school heads, recognizing the necessity and importance of empowering and enabling teachers.

“Today’s Completion Rites of the School Heads Academy is a tribute to our teachers, recognizing their outstanding achievements, selfless dedication, and remarkable service,” said the governor.

Also present at the event were University Chancellor Minnie Chua, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Annabelle Balor, and Graduate School Dean Dr. Eric Arthur Dio, among others. (PR)