6/42 Lotto bettor in Manila wins P107-M jackpot

A lone bettor from Metro Manila bagged the PHP107 million jackpot of Tuesday night's Lotto 6/42 draw.

In a news release Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the ticket with the winning number 22-24-10-34-02-35 was bought at the Lucky Circle Corp. in San Lazaro, Manila.

The winner has one year to claim the PHP107,852,598 jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Meanwhile, 56 other bettors won PHP24,000 each for hitting five of the six winning numbers; while 2,240 will get PHP800 each for getting four correct digits; and 37,225 will get PHP20 for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The PCSO urges the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. (PNA)