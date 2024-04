In celebration of his 65th birthday last April 22, Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas spearheaded the planting of 65 seedlings to jumpstart the forest park at the soon to be finished Murcia Sanitary Landfill with waste segregation and water treatment system at Brgy. Cansilayan. Joining the mayor in the activity were Vice-Mayor Johnny Reosura, Sangguniang Bayan Members and department heads.