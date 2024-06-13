6.5K farmers in Bago City get P32.8-M financial aid under RCEF

Some 6,558 farmer-beneficiaries in Bago City, the top rice-producing local government unit in Negros Occidental, are eligible to receive financial assistance of PHP5,000 each under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) program of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

They will receive a total cash aid of PHP32.79 million under the RCEF for the year 2023.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, city agriculturist-designate Marvin John Blance said some rice farmers have started receiving their cash cards, which they can use to withdraw the amount from a bank automated teller machine or through an electronic payment conduit.

“The assistance is intended for farmers who cultivate an area of two hectares or less. It will help augment their income affected by the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law,” he added.

On Monday, 302 rice farmers from Barangay Bacong received their cash cards during the turnover ceremony held at the village auditorium.

Distribution of cash cards for the rest of the eligible farmer-beneficiaries in Bago City will be from June 11 to 25.

Recipients are farmers listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture who are tilling rice farms of two hectares and below and are affected by the low buying price of palay.

The cash assistance came from the excess of the PHP10 billion annual appropriation for the RCEF from the rice importation tariff revenues.

Bago City, situated just south of Bacolod, is considered the rice granary of Negros Occidental for its vast rice plantations, producing more than 30 percent of the rice supply of Negros Occidental. (PNA)