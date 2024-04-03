6.5k Negrense athletes compete in Prov’l Meet 2024

The high index rate of 41 degrees Celsius did not stop the thousands of Negrense athletes from competing in various fields of sports in the recent opening of the Negros Occidental Provincial Meet 2024 held at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson with other mayors led by the Association of Chief Executives Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, other provincial leaders, Department of Education, sports officials, among others, opened the provincial sports meet on April 1 and will run until April 6.

There was a long athletic parade during the opening rites where all participants, organizers, coaches and all officials involved in the staging of this year's Provincial Meet braved the high index rate only to show their commitment to being part of the success of one of the biggest sports events in the Province of Negros Occidental.

The Athletic Association delegations were from the schools divisions of Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, Himamaylan, Kabankalan, La Carlota, Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Sipalay, Victorias, and Negros Occidental.

The governor wished everyone to give their best in their field of competition and let the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship prevail in these games.

This is a competition that will allow everyone to test their skills and agility, stamina, and endurance to finish the games with flying colors.*