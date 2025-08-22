664 Bacolod scholars to get allowance

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has announced that the City Government will provide allowances to at least 664 scholars under the Public Employment Services Office (Peso).

Gasataya, who attended the Scholars’ Assembly and Orientation at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) Thursday, August 21, 2025, said that within the first semester, the City will provide allowances to the 664 Peso scholars.

The new grantees will receive a P10,000 to P12,000 subsidy per semester, a component of the City Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and assisting scholars with their living and academic expenses.

Gasataya said the support will cover not only tuition but also the daily needs of students.

"Education is the right of every Filipino. Education is your right, it is not a privilege, although sometimes we still need finances to graduate," Gasataya said.

The mayor reminded the scholars to make the most of the opportunity provided to them.

"We are here, striving to improve the services and assistance that the government provides," Gasataya said.

Jovelyn Canoy, Peso head, also emphasized the importance of community involvement among scholars.

"Under the ordinance, our city scholars are required to volunteer in community activities. Peso Bacolod is very pleased that our scholars are actively involved in the community initiatives of our local government," Canoy said.

She said participation in community service helps develop essential life and employment skills.

"Joining community service helps you develop your abilities, communication, and leadership skills—the very qualities employers look for. This is an important part of your preparation for future job hunting," Canoy added.

Canoy noted that as a scholarship requirement, all scholars are obligated to participate in community service in accordance with City Ordinance No. 386, Article XI, Section 1 – Obligations and Responsibilities of Grantees.

Canoy also acknowledged the mayor’s consistent support for education.

"We are truly grateful. I believe his heart is really with the youth. Our city scholars are also very happy," Canoy said.

On top of their tuition and financial aid, she said the government will still provide allowances.

"We are hopeful that our scholars will use this in the right way and for the right needs so that they and their families will truly feel that their government cares for them," Canoy said.

Mary Joy, a graduating scholar from La Consolacion College and a program recipient since her freshman year, also conveyed her appreciation to the mayor.

"I am really grateful that this was considered. For me as a graduating student, it’s very important because I have a lot of processes to handle, especially my thesis. So, I’m truly thankful for this. It inspired me to study harder, especially as I aim to really graduate this year," she said. (MAP)