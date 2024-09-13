7 barangays to join MassKara dance competition

Of 61 barangays in Bacolod City, only seven barangays are qualified to join in this year’s edition of the MassKaraFestival street and arena dance competition, Kuster Cadagat, secretary of the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc. and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events, said Friday, September 13.

Cadagat said some barangays are also interested in joining, but the city as well as the foundation will not allow to join those who failed to liquidate in 2023 MassKara Festival event.

He said in the 2023 MassKara Festival, a total of 10 barangays joined the street and arena dance competition where Barangay Granada was adjudged champion.

"Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is also okay with the seven barangays to join the street and arena dance competition," he added.

These barangays include Barangays Granada, Bata, 6, 12, 18, 21, and 35.

Cadagat said it was their original plan to get 10 barangays for the street and arena dance competition, but most of the barangays that joined in the 2023 festival, failed to comply with the deadline for the liquidation.

" They were given a chance or extension to liquidate, but still they failed to comply," he said.

He added the qualified seven barangays will be given P700,000 each subsidy from the city government.

Cadagat disclosed that the street and arena dance competition will be held at the Paglaum Sports Complex.

The opening of the festival will be on October 12 until 27.

Moreover, Cadagat said for the electric MassKara, 15 barangays signified to join the competition, but they will only get 10 barangays.

He said they will prioritize those who submitted the documents early at the foundation's office.

He added the qualified 10 barangays will also get P300,000 each subsidy from the city government. /MAP.