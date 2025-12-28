7 drug suspects arrested, almost P1M shabu seized

A TOTAL of seven drug personalities were arrested and around P952,000 worth of shabu was seized in separate drug busts conducted by operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Bacolod City over the weekend.

Police identified the suspects as alias Mark, 40, a resident of Barangay Sampinit, Bago City; alias Leo, 48, a resident of Barangay 3, Bacolod City; Clint, 23, a resident of Silay City; RL, 32, a resident of Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City; Rodart, 47, a resident of Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City; Aaron, 19, a resident of Silay City; and Christopher, 29, a resident of Barangay 2, Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Public Information Office of Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), said Mark, Leo, Clint, RL, Aaron, and Rodart were arrested after one of the officers sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Recovered from the suspects were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 80 grams with estimated market value of P544,000, and the marked money.

Around 5:40 a.m., another drug bust operation was conducted in Purok Tahong, Barangay 2, that led to the arrest of alias Christopher.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 60 grams with estimated market value of P408,000 and the marked money.

Malong said five of the suspects are considered high-value drug personalities, while two others were identified as street level individuals.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2 and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Malong said these back-to-back operations underscore PRO-NIR’s firm and unyielding resolve to dismantle illegal drug networks and deny criminals any room to operate within the Negros Island Region.

"By striking swiftly and decisively, PRO-NIR continues to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and weaken the networks that threaten the safety and well-being of communities," she said.

Driven by intelligence-led operations, precise coordination, and resolute law enforcement action, she said the BCPO-CDEU once again demonstrated its relentless stance against illegal drugs.

Malong said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to protect the public, hold offenders accountable, and sustain an uncompromising campaign to keep the region safe and drug-free. (MAP)