7 hurt as horror train ride overturns; mayor orders inspection

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) to inspect all the carnival facilities operating behind the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

This was after seven individuals were allegedly injured after riding the horror train on October 14, 2025.

“Safety is our utmost concern, which is why we have asked the City Engineer’s Office to inspect all carnivals operating during the celebration of the MassKara Festival,” Gasataya said.

He said the inspection team was led by the personnel from the Mechanical Division of the CEO headed by Engr. Loben Ceballos, along with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

The carnival was placed in the area as part of the 46th MassKara Festival celebration.

The mayor already summoned the carnival owner and operator to address the incident and ensure that proper assistance was provided to the victims.

Gasataya said he was informed that the carnival management also covered the medical expenses of those injured.

He said the accident occurred when a horror train ride at the carnival allegedly overturned, causing injuries to seven riders.

“Each party has their own version of the event, but we cannot make any confirmation until a thorough assessment of the incident is completed,” he added.

The mayor said he will wait for the inspection report of the CEO, including its recommendations for the operation of the carnival in the city. (MAP)