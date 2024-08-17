7 relieved traffic enforcers to return at BTAO on August 19

An additional seven traffic enforcers who were earlier relieved from their post at the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will go back to their assignment on August 19, retired colonel Primitivo Tabujara, head of the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO), said on Friday, August 16.

Tabujara said a total of 14 regular traffic enforcers were earlier relieved from their posts because of some complaints and they were transferred to POSO.

He said of 14 enforcers, seven of them already returned to their assignment at BTAO in June.

“ So the remaining seven will assume their assignment at BTAO after the Rum Festival on August 19,” he added.

Tabujara noted that the 14 enforcers were reassigned to POSO six months ago due to derogatory reports, but are still subject to validation.

Tabujara stressed that it was his recommendation to the new officer-in-charge of BTAO, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr., that the 14 enforcers should function at BTAO and not at POSO.

It’s also part of Tabujara’s recommendation to use the 14 enforcers as supervisors or do the office work because some of them were already too old to be deployed in the streets.

Tabujara disclosed that the BTAO personnel underwent an orientation on Monday, August 12, especially, the job order enforcers, for them to know the ordinances and policies in terms of traffic./MAP