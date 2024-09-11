‘7 tenants of Manokan Country still failed to settle arrears’

Of the 27 tenants at the Manokan Country in Bacolod City, seven of them will not be allowed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City after they failed to settle their arrears with the city government, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, September 10.

Ting said a total of 10 tenants were identified with big arrears earlier, but only three of them indicated that they wanted to settle their accounts with the city.

“As of Tuesday, the seven tenants still failed to settle their arrears so we will not allow them to transfer to their temporary space within this week,” he said.

He added the tenants were earlier given until August 2024 to settle their accounts with the city, but some of them still failed to settle.

Ting noted that SM Prime Holdings Inc. informed them that they will turn over the facility to the tenants by the end of this week.

The transfer of the tenants of the Bacolod Manokan Country to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City was earlier postponed after SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SPHI) requested the city government to give them more time to install the exhaust fans in the area.

“Once they complete their requirement, they can start their operations in the area by Monday, September 16. For now, they were already allowed to put their signages in the area,” Ting said.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the tenants were already given consideration, but they failed to settle with the city.

“After certain policies that we’ve created, still they failed to comply so the space will be offered to other businessmen who are interested to come in,” he said.

He added that the tenants were paying a very low rent to the city.

Benitez disclosed that as soon as the SM turns over the facilities, they will ask the tenants to immediately transfer to the terminal hub.

On October 20, 2023, the City Government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

The SM Prime already turned over P131.89 million to the city government for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country. /MAP