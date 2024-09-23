7 villages to vie for P1-M top prize in MassKara street dance tilt

Seven villages will vie for the grand prize of PHP1 million in the street and arena dance competition during the highlights of the 45th MassKara Festival slated from Oct. 11 to 27.

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation director for culture and arts Kuster Cadagat said this year's number of contingents is lower than the 10 last year, emphasizing quality over quantity.

Among the seven competing groups is the defending champion Barangay Granada.

Cadagat noted, though, that at least 12 barangays expressed their intention to join, some of them failed to liquidate the financial assistance from the city government last year, preventing them from joining the competition.

The other contingents are Barangays Bata, 21, 35, 6, 12, and 18.

On Oct. 27, the street and arena dance competition performers will pass through the city's major streets before the final performance at the Paglaum Sports Complex.

It will be preceded by the Electric Masskara on Oct. 26, with 10 barangays joining the competition.

The contingents are from Barangays Pahanocoy, 19, 5, 17, 39, 29, 10, 8, 36, and 11.

The MassKara Festival's Sapphire Edition will begin with a “salubong” (welcome) at Bacolod Government Center grounds on Oct. 11.

Four festival sites have been confirmed, including the Bacolod City Government Center, Bacolod Public Plaza, Lacson Tourism Strip, and Megaworld’s The Upper East. (PNA)