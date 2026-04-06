7-year-old boy drowns in Negros Occidental

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy drowned in Malogo River, Hacienda Banilad, Barangay Nanca, EB Magalona, Negros Occidental on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the victim, a resident of Bacayan, Barangay 19, Victorias City, Negros Occidental, together with his family, went to the river for a recreational activity.

While in the area, she said the victim was left unattended. Shortly after, his uncle, identified as alias "Nerie," noticed the victim floating in the river around 11:05 a.m.

The victim was immediately rescued and brought to a hospital in Silay City, but he did not survive.

Malong said further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

She said coordination with the victim’s family and concerned authorities is also being conducted for proper disposition. (MAP)