7.2 M PAFFF AID DISTRIBUTED TO 5TH DISTRICT FARMERS

Gov. Bong Lacson led the distribution of a total of P7,290,000.00 worth of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and their Families (PAFFF) to the identified beneficiaries in the Fifth District of Negros Occidental.

It is part of the P50 million PAFFF aid given by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Negrense farmers affected by El Niño.

The beneficiaries were from Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, La Castellana, and Moises Padilla.

Fifth District Board Members Rita Gatuslao and Anton Occeño, Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson, Jr. and Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, Binalbagan Mayor Alejandro Mirasol, and Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla were among the officials present at the activity.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist facilitated the activity held at the Himamaylan City Gym.