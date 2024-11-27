74 STL illegal bet collectors arrested in Negros Occidental

The police have arrested 74 illegal bet collectors involved in Small Town Lottery (STL) operations in Bacolod City and across Negros Occidental as part of their intensified campaign against “bookies” — illegal betting outlets posing as STL fronts, as of November 24.

Bookies replicate STL number draws and collect bets, often using fake ID cards of STL employees, with the wagers not being remitted to the government.

Among those recently arrested in Bacolod City were Riclos Llesos, Orly Tolentino, and Ronmark del Rosario. Meanwhile, Mengie Abellar, Raylin Dayrit, Teresita Juanga, Ryan Loquinario, Almer Casimeros, and Eugene Ejosa were apprehended in various cities, including Victorias, Himamaylan, Sagay, Escalante, Calatrava, and E.B. Magalona, according to reports from the Bacolod City Police Office and Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

“Bookies” operate as unauthorized forms of STL, posing a direct challenge to the legitimate operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Under Republic Act No. 9287, which increases penalties for illegal numbers games, those involved in these activities, including bettors, personnel, and government officials, face harsh consequences. The law provides for prison sentences ranging from 6 to 10 years, depending on the role in the illegal operation.

Police investigations revealed that financiers of these illegal gambling operations have been posting the recommended bail for the arrested bet solicitors, allowing them to resume their illicit activities shortly after their release. (TDE)