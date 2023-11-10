74% voter turnout in Negros Occidental

The provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported a 74.39 percent voter turnout in Negros Occidental in the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Comelec Provincial Office record showed that a total of 1,498,754 Negrenses cast their votes.

Of the total number, 798,612 who voted are males while 772,079 are females.

Negros Occidental has 2,014,725 total voters in 5,704 clustered precincts.

For the SK elections, a total of 480,047 voted, with 233,047 being males and 247,705 are females. The turnout was pegged at 72.76 percent.

Of the number, 40,501 are aged 15-17 years old and 440,104 aged are 18-30 years old.

The province has 660,709 youth voters in 5,704 clustered precincts.*