8 arrested, P1.360M shabu seized in Bacolod drug bust

OPERATIVES of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested eight persons and confiscated P1.360 million worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Tahong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City on Tuesday morning, October 7, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as aliases Lorence, 22; Ren, 23; Ogie, 27; Mark, 31; Vincent, 39, all residents of Barangay 2; Karl, 22, a resident of Barangay Cabug; Ace, 32, a resident of Barangay 30; and John, 29, a resident of Barangay 29, all in Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Benitez, CDUE chief, said the main subject was alias Lorence, who was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at 4:41 a.m.

The seven other individuals were also in the area and were arrested.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of shabu weighing 200 grams and the marked money.

Benitez said Lorence has been classified as a high-value individual, while his seven companions are also considered as street level drug personalities in Bacolod City.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, also lauded the accomplishment of the CDEU.

"This successful operation reflects BCPO’s unwavering commitment to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs, in line with the marching orders of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, Police Regional Office- Negros Island Region (NIR) regional director," Coronica said. (MAP)