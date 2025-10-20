8 drug suspects arrested in Bacolod

A TOTAL of eight drug personalities were arrested in a drug bust by operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City on Monday morning, October 20, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as aliases "Wilmike," 38, a resident of Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City; "Christian," 25, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City; "Patrick," 25, a resident of Gen. Luna St., Iloilo City; and "Janby," 23, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City.

They also identified "Gerimar," 22, a resident of Barangay Rosario, Dumangas, Iloilo City; "Christian," 24, a resident of Barangay Cabugao Sur, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo City; "Tyrone," 26, a resident of Purok Camerole, Barangay 35, Bacolod City; and "Charles," 26, a resident of Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City.

BCPO records showed that the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer around 3:45 a.m.

Police recovered from the suspects several plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 30 grams, with an estimated market value of P204,000, along with the marked money.

The police said the suspects are classified as street-level individuals (SLIs) in Bacolod City.

They are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1 and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)