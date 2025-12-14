8 killed, 4 hurt in road crash

EIGHT persons were killed, while four others were injured when the brakes of a vehicle allegedly failed while negotiating a downhill slope in Sitio Tumampon, Barangay Tiguib, Ayungon, Negros Oriental, on December 13, 2025.

Police identified the fatalities as Edwin Deguit Sr., Zenaida Sabanal, Libby De Jesus, Ernesta Villasco, Anabelle Devero, Elphy Deguit, Chinly Magalso, and Artilana Deguit.

Injured were Fibronia Agcaoili, Dehino Maylinda, and two minors.

Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) records showed the vehicle, driven by Juan Maratas, 56, a resident of Barangay Bagacay, Dumaguete City, was carrying several passengers toward a cemetery around 9:30 a.m. to attend a death anniversary of their relative.

The driver allegedly experienced a sudden brake failure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over a rocky terrain.

Maratas, who was unharmed, told the police that he tried to stop the vehicle, but the brakes allegedly failed to function.

The victims sustained injuries. Six of them died on the spot.

Norppo is still conducting a thorough investigation on the accident. (MAP)