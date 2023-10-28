8 OFWs from EB Magalona get OWWA assistance

Eight displaced and distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from E.B. Magalona have received livelihood assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Oct. 24.

The eight OFWs, hailing from various barangays, were among the 28 OFWs from Negros Occidental, who received assistance under OWWA's "Balik 'Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" Program.

Of the eight Saraviahanon OFWs, five received P20,000; two got P10,000; and one had P5,000 that will be used for their respective livelihood projects, according to Liza Borja, focal person for OFWs Help Desk of E. B. Magalona, who accompanied them at the turnover of checks at the Provincial Capitol.

The assistance was facilitated by the municipal government headed by Mayor Marvin Malacon, thru the OFWs Help Desk headed by PESO Manager Jessilyn Plaza.

OWWA-6 OIC-Regional Director Rizza Joy Moldes led the distribution of checks.

Assisting Moldes were Salvacion Barrios, president of the OFW Federation of Negros Occidental, and Marie June Castro, executive assistant to the governor and coordinator of the project on Establishing and Institutionalizing Gender Responsive Migrant Resource Center, Help Desks and Services for women migrants of Negros Occidental.

Prior to the awarding of OWWA assistance, the beneficiaries attended a psychosocial counseling conducted by Bryan Villanueva of Riverside College.

Distressed OFWs are either victims of various employment contract-related violations, or were not able to finish their employment contracts. (PR)