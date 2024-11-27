800 more farmers and fisherfolks get financial aid

An additional at least 800 farmers and fisherfolks in Bacolod City received financial assistance from the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) program of the national government at the Bacolod City College (BCC) on Tuesday, November 26.

The distribution was led by the members of the City Council along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Western Visayas.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council's committee on agriculture and fisheries, said it's the last batch of the distribution of PAFFF assistance where the first batch of the distribution was held during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Bacolod City in June 2024.

Of the number, at least 3,000 were beneficiaries from Bacolod City. They received P10,000 cash.

Marcos also turned over P10 million in monetary support to the City Government of Bacolod.

Sayson said the beneficiaries, composed of various barangays, were validated by the Department of Agriculture and the DSSD.

He said the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) among others are disqualified from availing of the PAFF. /MAP.