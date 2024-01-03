80s-themed yearend party for construction workers

After the year round of hard work in building various infrastructure projects in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental, and other places for the year 2023, it's time to play and enjoy the company of colleagues, friends, and families as Silver Dragon Construction Lumber & Glass, Inc., led by businessman and philanthropist Jerry Sy, hosted an 80’s themed Yearend Party for more than a thousand of its employees including their families held on December 29, 2023.

It was a Christmas party hosted for the employees whose hard work was required recognized for working on the accomplishments of the numerous infrastructure projects implemented by the company that were vital to the day-to-day activities of the people.

The Special Department awardees include: the loyalty awardees of the year, timekeepers of the year, steelmen of the year, drivers of the year, operators of the year, carpenters of the year, welders of the year, electricians of the year, mason of the year, plumbers of the year, machinist of the year; utility personnel of the year, mechanics of the year, tin smith of the year, the security guard of the year.

Special awards were also given such as the top performance excellence award and the JSY excellence choice award.

Jollibee and the Jolly Town friends also entertained and danced for the children of the construction workers.

Mr. Sy thanked all the employees for their hard work and dedication and hopes that 2024 will further be a good year for SDC.*