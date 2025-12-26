814 scholars receive financial aid

A TOTAL of 814 scholars of the City Government of Bacolod received financial assistance at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on December 24, 2025.

The beneficiaries, under the Public Employment Services Office (Peso) program, received P3,000 each as part of Mayor Greg Gasataya’s ongoing commitment to support students.

Jovelyn Canoy, Peso-Bacolod coordinator, said the distribution was fast-tracked ahead of Christmas to provide timely financial aid for the scholars’ immediate academic and personal needs during the holiday season.

She said the scholars should value their slots, noting the program’s high competitiveness.

The city has allocated P2.4 million for city scholars’ assistance for the first semester of School Year 2025–2026.

“Out of more than 7,000 applicants, you were chosen. This is a privilege and a responsibility. We hope you will value your slots, follow the program guidelines, and continue serving the community,” Canoy said.

Gasataya also said the payout was rushed to reach the scholars before the holidays.

The mayor disclosed that this covers the first batch, with additional releases planned. (MAP)