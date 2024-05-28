“Yes, I do,” this was the meaningful exchange of vows between 16 couples who got married at the 8th Kasalan sa SM mass wedding held at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth and the Life Church recently.

The SM Supermalls and the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, Inc. (FTSFI) united 16 couples in a holy matrimony during the “8th Kasalan sa SM” mass wedding.

This special occasion included members of their 296,000-member Facebook community, the SM SuperMoms Club, making the day even more heartwarming.

The success of the event wouldn't have been possible without the generous contributions of Kultura's Barong Filipino and Berches Barong, who provided Barong Tagalogs for all the grooms. Goldilocks also played a key role by sponsoring the 16 wedding cakes, and Gandang Ricky Reyes ensured a memorable experience for the brides with their hair and makeup services.

Their support made the day truly special for the couples and their families.

The Kasalan sa SM initiative is an important part of FTSFI's religious projects, an affiliate of the SM Foundation. This program, established nearly a decade ago, reflects the dedication of SM Group matriarch Felicidad T. Sy, also known as “Nanang,” to promoting spiritual well-being within communities.

Nanang's vision extends beyond weddings. She champions numerous religious activities, including the operation of masses and the restoration/upkeep of churches and shrines within and near SM Malls. These initiatives provide accessible places of worship for Catholic mall-goers and the communities SM serves.

The 8th Kasalan sa SM mass wedding, officiated by clergy members brought joy and blessings to the newlyweds who celebrated their union with loved ones.

This event not only strengthens the bond of marriage but also underscores SM Group's commitment to upholding the Filipino Catholic faith and fostering strong family values within the community.*

