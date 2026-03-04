8th provincial most wanted arrested in Bacolod

AUTHORITIES arrested Negros Occidental’s eighth most wanted person in Bangga Totong 4, Barangay Felisa, Bacolod City, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Mark, 23, a resident of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Police Station 10 by virtue of arrest warrant for the of the crime of statutory rape under Article 266-A(1)(D) in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 11648.

He said the arrest warrant was issued by Judge Joan Olvido Lumawag of Regional Trial Court, Bacolod City on February 24, 2026.

He added that the suspect, who is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 10, is listed as the second most wanted person at the station level and eighth at the provincial level.

Rebadomia said the BCPO intensified its campaign against wanted persons, and assured the public of its continuous commitment to uphold the law and ensure justice for victims of heinous crimes.

The BCPO also seized an estimated P519,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in abandoned house in Florence Ville Subdivision, Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City, on Monday evening, March 2, 2026.

Rebadomia said the personnel of City Intelligence Unit (CIU) were conducting monitoring in connection with the service of a warrant of arrest when they chanced upon an unidentified man carrying a large brown box exiting from an abandoned house.

When they checked the area, he said the suspect fled toward the upper cemented stairs of the house and managed to escape, leaving the box.

Upon inspection, the box was found containing assorted illicit cigarettes.

Police also found several boxes containing assorted illicit cigarettes with estimated market value of P519,000.

The confiscated cigarettes were turned over to the appropriate government agencies for proper disposition.

Rebadomia said BCPO will continue its campaign against smuggling and illegal trade in various areas in the city. (MAP)